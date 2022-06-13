TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Robin Roberts

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

On this episode, Kelly Corrigan talks with broadcast journalist, Robin Roberts.

As the co-host of GOOD MORNING AMERICA, Robin Roberts is an uplifting force in journalism. However, in 2012, Robin had to temporarily step down from her hosting post at GOOD MORNING AMERICA to treat a life-threatening blood disease. Ten years after her life-saving bone marrow transplant, Robin sits down with Kelly to share how she found strength through gratitude and community.

Watch On Your Schedule:

TELL ME MORE is available on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

About Season 3:

TELL ME MORE will bring ten incredible voices to television screens across the nation for an intimate and in-depth conversation about their most significant professional achievements and personal passion projects. Known for her signature style of interviews that are less focused on career but more about social impact, Kelly Corrigan’s deep curiosity generates insightful conversations to help audiences better understand themselves and their world.

Guests of the conversation series are luminaries who refuse to stay in their lane and encourage others to strike out and do great things. Season 3 features compelling, one-on-one conversations with a broad range of notable figures, including comedian and producer Judd Apatow, poet and Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture Kevin Young, Administrator to U.S. AID Samantha Power, actress and Youtuber Lilly Singh, and Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, among many other esteemed guests.

Credits:

This program was produced by WETA Washington, D.C., Second Peninsula Productions, and Corrigan Electric which are solely responsible for its content. ©2022 WETA Washington, D.C., Second Peninsula Productions and Corrigan Electric.