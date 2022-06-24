KPBS Arts: San Diego Opera Singer and Sculpture Meets Motown

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

KPBS/Arts, with host BJ Robinson, returns June 17. The weekly arts magazine show, featuring the best works by artists and performers from San Diego and around America, is back with 6 new episodes!

In this edition, we'll hit high notes with a San Diego Opera singer. A convergence of sculpture and Motown in a new art space. Visit a special place where creativity is front and center. And an exploration of masculinity and vulnerability through an artist's drawings.

KPBS/ Arts: A San Diego Opera Singer and Sculpture Meets Motown

KPBS Host BJ Robinson

Actor, musician and music teacher William BJ Robinson (he/they) is the host of KPBS/Arts. BJ is also the creator/host of the YouTube series Tough Talk, and Choir Director at Christ United Presbyterian Church in South Park. BJ’s many credits include performances at The Old Globe Theatre, Coronado Playhouse, Lamb’s Players Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre, and many more. A native of New Jersey, he’s lived in San Diego since 2009.

