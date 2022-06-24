The End of Roe: A PBS NEWSHOUR Special Report
Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8 p.m., encores Saturday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Livestream
Tonight, following today’s historic Supreme Court decision overturning 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion, PBS NEWSHOUR anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor a special report on the impact of this legal and cultural change. "The End of Roe: A PBS NEWSHOUR Special Report" will look at the division on the court, the anti-abortion activism that led to today’s decision, the next steps as the battle over abortion access shifts to the states, and looks back at the history of pre-Roe America and what will come next.
Additional Information
Following the NEWSHOUR Special Report, WASHINGTON WEEK moderator Yamiche Alcindor will host a special edition of WASHINGTON WEEK focused focus entirely on the Roe decision and its political fall-out. Her guests will include the reporter who broke the leak of the landmark Alito opinion in May.
This week's episode of KPBS NEWS THIS WEEK will be pre-empted.
