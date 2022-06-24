Give Now
The End of Roe: A PBS NEWSHOUR Special Report

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT
PBS NewsHour Cast
Courtesy of Mike Morgan
L-R: William Brangham (Correspondent); Stephanie Sy (Correspondent and PBS NEWSHOUR West Anchor); Nick Schifrin (Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent); Lisa Desjardins (Capitol Hill Correspondent); Geoff Bennett (Chief Washington Correspondent and PBS NEWSHOUR WEEKEND Anchor); Judy Woodruff (Anchor and Managing Editor); Amna Nawaz (Chief Correspondent and Primary Substitute Anchor); John Yang (National Correspondent); Nicole Ellis (Digital Anchor) and Jeffery Brown (Chief Correspondent for Arts, Culture and Society).

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8 p.m., encores Saturday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Livestream

Tonight, following today’s historic Supreme Court decision overturning 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion, PBS NEWSHOUR anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor a special report on the impact of this legal and cultural change. "The End of Roe: A PBS NEWSHOUR Special Report" will look at the division on the court, the anti-abortion activism that led to today’s decision, the next steps as the battle over abortion access shifts to the states, and looks back at the history of pre-Roe America and what will come next.

Additional Information

Following the NEWSHOUR Special Report, WASHINGTON WEEK moderator Yamiche Alcindor will host a special edition of WASHINGTON WEEK focused focus entirely on the Roe decision and its political fall-out. Her guests will include the reporter who broke the leak of the landmark Alito opinion in May.

This week's episode of KPBS NEWS THIS WEEK will be pre-empted.

Related: Read the Supreme Court’s full opinion overturning Roe v. Wade
Related: A look at 50 years of Supreme Court abortion decisions

President Biden delivers remarks after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
House Republicans hold news conference on Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade
Women reflect on what life was like before Roe v. Wade

