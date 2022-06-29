KPBS/Arts: A Local Playwright and a Folk-Punk Band

Friday, July 1, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

KPBS/Arts, with host BJ Robinson, returns June 17. The weekly arts magazine show, featuring the best works by artists and performers from San Diego and around America, is back with 6 new episodes!

On this episode, a San Diego playwright reveals her writing process. A renaissance painter's little known darker side. A sprawling landscape from across the globe. And hear a song from a San Diego folk band with a punk rock edge.

Host Bio:

KPBS Host BJ Robinson

Actor, musician and music teacher William BJ Robinson (he/they) is the host of KPBS/Arts. BJ is also the creator/host of the YouTube series Tough Talk, and Choir Director at Christ United Presbyterian Church in South Park. BJ’s many credits include performances at The Old Globe Theatre, Coronado Playhouse, Lamb’s Players Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre, and many more. A native of New Jersey, he’s lived in San Diego since 2009.

