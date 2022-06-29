Give Now
KPBS/Arts: A Local Playwright and a Folk-Punk Band

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
June 29, 2022
Playwright and Philanthropist Dea Hurston
Friday, July 1, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

KPBS/Arts, with host BJ Robinson, returns June 17. The weekly arts magazine show, featuring the best works by artists and performers from San Diego and around America, is back with 6 new episodes!

On this episode, a San Diego playwright reveals her writing process. A renaissance painter's little known darker side. A sprawling landscape from across the globe. And hear a song from a San Diego folk band with a punk rock edge.

Host Bio:

Host BJ Robinson
Actor, musician and music teacher William BJ Robinson (he/they) is the host of KPBS/Arts. BJ is also the creator/host of the YouTube series Tough Talk, and Choir Director at Christ United Presbyterian Church in South Park. BJ’s many credits include performances at The Old Globe Theatre, Coronado Playhouse, Lamb’s Players Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre, and many more. A native of New Jersey, he’s lived in San Diego since 2009.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
