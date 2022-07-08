Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Quick Fish Dinners

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT
Pesce All’Acqua Pazza (Southern Italian-Style Poached Fish)
Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Ashley Moore
Pesce All’Acqua Pazza (Southern Italian-Style Poached Fish)

Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

On ”Quick Fish Dinners,” test cook Dan Souza cooks host Bridget Lancaster simple Sautéed Tilapia with Chive-Lemon Miso Butter. Tasting expert Jack Bishop gives tips for buying Italian pastas, and equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for food processors. Test cook Becky Hays makes host Julia Collin Davison Pesce All’Acqua Pazza (Southern Italian-Style Poached Fish).

Sauteed Tilapia with Miso Butter Chives and Lemon
Carl Tremblay. Courtesy of American Public Televsion
Sauteed Tilapia with Miso Butter Chives and Lemon

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, follow @TestKitchen on Twitter.

Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
