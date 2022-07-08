Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Not available on demand

Soprano Lise Davidsen brings one of her signature roles to the Met for the first time as the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’ masterpiece conducted by Marek Janowski. The cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta, tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus, and Wolfgang Brendel as the Major-Domo.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET “Ariadne auf Naxos” premieres on PBS as part of #PBSForTheArts. Tenor Matthew Polenzani hosts. The broadcast is part of season 16 of Great Performances at the Met that includes 10 new operas premiering monthly through November on PBS.

Marty Sohl / Met Opera. Sean Michael Plumb as Harlekin, Ryan Speedo Green as Truffaldin, Lise Davidsen as Ariadne, and Aok Kumar as Scaramuccio in Strauss's "Ariadne auf Naxos."

Marty Sohl / Met Opera Brenda Rae as Zerbinetta and Isabel Leonard as the Composer in Strauss's "Ariadne auf Naxos."

Credits:

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. “Ariadne auf Naxos” is directed for the screen by Gary Halvorson. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. David Frost is music producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.