Celebrating Billy Joel: America's Piano Man

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT
This superb group of multi-instrumentalists featuring renowned vocalists and piano players Rob Stringer and Alex Dee pay tribute to one of American music's greats, Billy Joel.

Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

One of the foremost songwriters of the 20th century, Billy Joel's music is beloved around the world. Eclectic, but always uniquely recognizable, his songs tell stories to the backdrop of his virtuosic piano playing. This show celebrates the songs and the style of Billy Joel, evoking the energy and passion of live performances in his 70s/80s pomp.

Playing international smash hits such as "Just The Way You Are," "New York State of Mind," "Uptown Girl," "Vienna," "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," "Piano Man" and many more, this superb group of multi-instrumentalists featuring renowned vocalists and piano players Rob Stringer and Alex Dee pay tribute to one of American music's greats.

Celebrating Billy Joel - 2022 Trailer

