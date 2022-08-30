Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Having earned 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, and stars on the Hollywood and Nashville Walk of Fame, Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music. It’s been three decades since the release of his groundbreaking debut album, "Killin’ Time," which cemented the country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game.

Clint Black: Mostly Hits & The Mrs. Preview

In early 2022, the seemingly unstoppable legend headed out on tour with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, and his daughter, Lily Pearl, for the Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour. Their appearance at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah, Georgia, was recorded on Feb. 12, 2022.

Courtesy of Russ Harrington Legendary country music star Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black.

Clint and Lisa performed their Grammy-nominated duet, “When I Said I Do,” which won an Academy of Country Music Award, and the two were a part of THE MASKED SINGER, Season 4, as the first-ever duo, The Snow Owls.

Courtesy of Russ Harrington Country music icon Clint Black

Watch On Your Schedule:

This concert is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by Northstar Media, Inc.