CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: L.A.’s Best Tacos (New Season Premiere)

On this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Los Angeles to explore its robust taco scene. Back in the kitchen, Chris shows us how to make Fried Shrimp Tacos with Salsa Roja and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Beef Chili Colorado Tacos. Finally, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore cooks Oaxacan-Style Vegetables in Chili-Garlic Sauce, a perfect side dish or main.

L.A.'s Best Tacos (Season 6, Episode 1)

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

