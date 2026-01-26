SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Queens of Combat

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

What if women were hidden among the ranks of Ancient Rome’s fearsome gladiators?

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Queens of Combat

A group of experts searches for evidence to prove women once fought in the arena just like men. Combining history, archaeology, and forensic investigation, journey across Europe in a quest for answers.

This Roman Law May Be Proof of Female Gladiators

If a female gladiator's existence can be proven definitively, what can we learn about their lives?

The Only Relief of Named Female Gladiators Ever Found

This Roman Statue Was Misidentified for 100 Years — Until Now

Credits: Tomos TV (part of Zinc Media Group), in association with the WNET Group and Raw Cut Distribution. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Directed and produced by Susannah Ward. Executive producer for Raw Cut Distribution is Steve Warr. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

A Roman Poet’s Clue to Women Gladiators in the Arena

