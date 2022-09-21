Saturday, Sept, 24, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

Don’t complain, don’t ask for the bathroom, and definitely don’t ask for salt. On the river Ramos, two sisters - who didn’t ask for your opinion - have taken a shack that serves one dish, traditional cortadillo stew, and made it into a must-visit restaurant. Just watch out for their parrot, he bites.

Courtesy of American Public Television On the river Ramos, two sisters - who didn't ask for your opinion - have taken a shack that serves one dish, traditional cortadillo stew, and made it into a must-visit restaurant. Pati (right) visits their kitchen.

And about 10 minutes down the road in the town of Allende is another restaurant who uses traditional stews in their famous empalmes, or stacked tacos.

Courtesy of American Public Television A dish from Restaurante Capri, Allende, Mexico

In the kitchen recipes from PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE "Sisters, Stew, and Sass":



Courtesy of American Public Television Pati Jinich (center) and the crew from Restaurante Capri, Allende, Mexico

About Season 11:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

