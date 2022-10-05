Thursday, Oct, 6, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with the PBS Video App

With the resignation of Boris Johnson and the death of Queen Elizabeth, the UK just got new prime minister and a new monarch. Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, tells Ian Bremmer that to overcome today's challenges, its new leaders must return to centrist policies.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The UK'S Next Move

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

