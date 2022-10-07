Average San Diego County gas price records largest drop since Aug. 6

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395.

The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the average price to a record, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Despite the back-to-back decreases, the average price is 7.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.12 higher than one month ago and $2.011 greater than one year ago.

"While all Southern California average prices are well above $6 a gallon today, we expect them to move lower in the coming days and weeks," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, citing the California Air Resources Board's decision to allow the sale of winter-blend gasoline earlier, "imports arriving soon and local refineries coming back online following maintenance" to "help alleviate the state's gas supply crisis."

The national average price rose for the 16th time in 17 days, increasing 2.4 cents to $3.891. The average price has increased 21.7 cents over the past 17 days, including 3.6 cents Thursday. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 9.4 cents more than one week ago, 12.7 cents higher than one month ago and 64.7 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.125 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.