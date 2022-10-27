COOK'S COUNTRY: New England for Everyone

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Woodman's-Style Clam Chowder. Tasting expert Jack Bishop explains how to eat oysters at home and Adam reviews inexpensive blenders.

Steve Klise/Steve Klise Woodman's-Style Clam Chowder

Toni Tipton-Martin talks about how to humanely cook lobster, and Ashley Moore cooks host Bridget Lancaster Hot Buttered Lobster Rolls.

Joe Keller/Keller + Keller / Catrine Kelty Hot Buttered Lobster Rolls

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television