Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

COOK'S COUNTRY: New England for Everyone

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM PDT
Bridget Lancaster and Ashley Moore prep for Hot Buttered Lobster Rolls
Kevin White/Kevin White
Bridget Lancaster and Ashley Moore prep for Hot Buttered Lobster Rolls

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Woodman's-Style Clam Chowder. Tasting expert Jack Bishop explains how to eat oysters at home and Adam reviews inexpensive blenders.

Woodman's-Style Clam Chowder
Steve Klise/Steve Klise
Woodman's-Style Clam Chowder

Toni Tipton-Martin talks about how to humanely cook lobster, and Ashley Moore cooks host Bridget Lancaster Hot Buttered Lobster Rolls.

Hot Buttered Lobster Rolls
Joe Keller/Keller + Keller
/
Catrine Kelty
Hot Buttered Lobster Rolls

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News