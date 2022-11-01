Give Now
AMERICAN MASTERS: James Baldwin

Published November 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM PDT
Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. Author James Baldwin with actors Marlon Brando and Charlton Heston. Aug. 28,1963.
NARA
/
U.S. Information Agency. Press and Publications Service
Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. Author James Baldwin with actors Marlon Brando and Charlton Heston. Aug. 28,1963.

Encore Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

This film is an in-depth portrait of James Baldwin, one of the greatest American authors of the 20th century. Using archival material that reflects Baldwin's worldwide influence and appeal, the film includes interviews with family members, friends and notable colleagues, including Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, William Styron, Amiri Baraka, Richard Avedon, and Bobby Short, among others.

AMERICAN MASTERS: James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket: Preview

Segments were filmed in France, Turkey, and Harlem, all places where Baldwin lived. Through Baldwin's work as a writer (ever since his first book in 1953, "Go Tell It On The Mountain"), he has helped mobilize the civil rights movement, brought new awareness and compassion to both black and white readers, and shed light on what it is like to be black in America.

James Baldwin: Civil Rights Highlights

RELATED: 6 James Baldwin quotes about race
RELATED: Why James Baldwin’s work is attracting renewed attention

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
James Baldwin: Writer, Teacher, Preacher

