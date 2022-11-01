Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Decoding Hieroglyphics

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 1, 2022 at 1:46 PM PDT
Salima Ikram, a professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo.
Courtesy of Bleu Kobalt Productions
/
PBS
Salima Ikram, a professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

The first modern translation of Egyptian hieroglyphics happened 200 years ago. How was the ancient code cracked? Today, archaeologists are busy translating hieroglyphics from an important scribe’s tomb, its walls covered from floor to ceiling with symbols thousands of years old. This new research is giving archaeologists a better understanding of life in ancient Egypt.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Decoding Hieroglyphics: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Decoding Hieroglyphics" will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Hieroglyphics illuminated by flashlight in Theban Tomb 33, known as “TT33,” at the Theban Necropolis in Upper Egypt. TT33 belongs to royal scribe and priest Padiamenope, and is the largest non-royal tomb in the country.
Courtesy of Bleu Kobalt Productions
Hieroglyphics illuminated by flashlight in Theban Tomb 33, known as “TT33,” at the Theban Necropolis in Upper Egypt. TT33 belongs to royal scribe and priest Padiamenope, and is the largest non-royal tomb in the country.

About The Series:

As one of PBS’s ongoing limited primetime series, SECRETS OF THE DEAD is a perennial favorite, routinely ranking among one of most-watched series on public television. Now in its 20th season, SECRETS OF THE DEAD uses the latest scientific discoveries to challenge prevailing ideas and share fresh perspectives on historical events. The series has received 10 CINE Golden Eagle Awards and six Emmy nominations, among numerous other awards.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is on Facebook / Twitter

Credits:

A production of The WNET Group. Stephanie Carter is executive producer. Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.  

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News