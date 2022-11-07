Premieres Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 26th broadcast season in 2022 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Photo by Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Debra Force (left) appraises an 1882 Hamilton Hamilton “Coming Thru the Rye” oil, in Sands Point, N.Y. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk” premieres Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

On this episode, discover all new appraisals from Season 26 of ROADSHOW, including an 1813 Jane Austen “Pride and Prejudice” 2nd edition, 1939-1940 baseball signatures and book, and a Jehan Georges Vibert oil. Guess the big find from the Junk in our Trunk!

By Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Paul Winicki (right) appraises a converted Rolex red submariner, ca. 1974, in Williamsburg, VA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 11” premieres Monday, Nov. 14 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow