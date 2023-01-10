Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Chinese Bodhisattva Bronze, ca. 1650

Watch wow-worthy Woodside treasures, including a vintage LGBTQ+ t-shirt collection, a 1959 Walt Disney Studios Sleeping Beauty Maleficent cel, and a Walter Johnson-signed baseball. One surprising find has a value of $60,000 to $150,000!

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / GBH News Sebastian Clarke (left) appraises a Charla Ilgner archive, ca. 1940, in Woodside, Calif. June 2, 2022. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Filoli, Hour 3” premieres Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / GBH News Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a Walter Johnson-signed baseball with box, ca. 1925, in Woodside, Calif. June 2, 2022. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Filoli, Hour 3” premieres Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

