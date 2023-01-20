CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Favorite Chicken Soups

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS Video app

On this episode, MILK STREET travels to Mexico City to learn Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Chipotle Chilies, brimming with texture, colors and layers of delicious flavors.

Connie Miller / American Public Television / APT Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Chipotle Chilies

Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges makes Chicken Soup with Ricotta Dumplings hailing from Calabria in southern Italy.

Connie Miller / American Public Television / APT Chicken Soup with Ricotta Dumplings hailing from Calabria in southern Italy

To finish, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares comforting and aromatic Chicken and Rice Noodles in Ginger Hoisin Broth.

Connie Miller / American Public Television / APT Chicken and Rice Noodles in Ginger Hoisin Broth

