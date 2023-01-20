Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Favorite Chicken Soups

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST
Christopher Kimball in the Milk Street Kitchen for Season 6.
Channing Johnson / Courtesy of America Public Televsion

Christopher Kimball in the Milk Street Kitchen for Season 6.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, MILK STREET travels to Mexico City to learn Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Chipotle Chilies, brimming with texture, colors and layers of delicious flavors.

Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Chipotle Chilies
Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
Chicken and Vegetable Soup with Chipotle Chilies
Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges makes Chicken Soup with Ricotta Dumplings hailing from Calabria in southern Italy.

Chicken Soup with Ricotta Dumplings hailing from Calabria in southern Italy
Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
Chicken Soup with Ricotta Dumplings hailing from Calabria in southern Italy

To finish, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares comforting and aromatic Chicken and Rice Noodles in Ginger Hoisin Broth.

Chicken and Rice Noodles in Ginger Hoisin Broth
Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
Chicken and Rice Noodles in Ginger Hoisin Broth

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television.

