Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Henry Louis Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

On this episode, Gates helps actors David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their roots from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe to the United States-telling stories of triumph and tragedy that laid the groundwork for his guest's success.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Chosen: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

The new season premieres Jan. 3, 2023 on PBS. Stream on PBS.organd the PBS App.

Seasons 5 - 8 are on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits:

A production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the writer, host, and executive producer. Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt are executive producers. John F. Wilson is the executive producer in charge for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer. Hannah Olson is the consulting producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is the supervising producer. Kevin Burke is the producer. Robert L. Yacyshyn is the line producer. Sabin Streeter and Krista Whetstone are directors.