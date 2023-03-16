Premieres Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Julius Adam II "Kitten Symphony" Oil Painting

Watch furry ROADSHOW finds that will be sure to leave tails wagging for more including a 1965 Charles Schulz Peanuts strip, a Julius Adam II "Kitten Symphony" oil, and a Jamie Wyeth portrait of Andy Warhol with his dog. One is $90,000!

Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Billye Harris appraises Gebruder Heubach cats, ca. 1910, in Richmond, VA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Wags to Riches” premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS David Rago (right) appraises a siamese cat lamp, ca. 1955, in Winterthur, DE. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Wags to Riches” premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Michael B. Grogan (left) appraises a late 19th C. European silver figurines, in Boise, ID. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Wags to Riches” premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

