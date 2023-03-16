Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Wags to Riches

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT
Matthew Quinn (right) appraises Walter Mader black forest carved dogs, ca. 1900, in Charleston, SC.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Matthew Quinn (right) appraises Walter Mader black forest carved dogs, ca. 1900, in Charleston, SC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Wags to Riches” premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Premieres Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Julius Adam II "Kitten Symphony" Oil Painting
Watch furry ROADSHOW finds that will be sure to leave tails wagging for more including a 1965 Charles Schulz Peanuts strip, a Julius Adam II "Kitten Symphony" oil, and a Jamie Wyeth portrait of Andy Warhol with his dog. One is $90,000!

Billye Harris appraises Gebruder Heubach cats, ca. 1910, in Richmond, VA.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Billye Harris appraises Gebruder Heubach cats, ca. 1910, in Richmond, VA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Wags to Riches” premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

David Rago (right) appraises a siamese cat lamp, ca. 1955, in Winterthur, DE.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
David Rago (right) appraises a siamese cat lamp, ca. 1955, in Winterthur, DE. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Wags to Riches” premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Michael B. Grogan (left) appraises a late 19th C. European silver figurines, in Boise, ID.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Michael B. Grogan (left) appraises a late 19th C. European silver figurines, in Boise, ID. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Wags to Riches” premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow

Julie Scott (left) appraises a Schuco Felix the Cat perfume bottle, ca. 1930 in Boston, Mass.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Julie Scott (left) appraises a Schuco Felix the Cat perfume bottle, ca. 1930 in Boston, Mass. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Wags to Riches” premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

