Environment

Did you feel it? Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs

By City News Service
Published March 24, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT
Updated March 24, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
The epicenter of an earthquake in Borrego Springs, Calif. is shown. March 24, 2023.
U.S. Geological Survey
The epicenter of an earthquake in Borrego Springs, Calif. is shown. March 24, 2023.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 rattled an area near Borrego Springs Friday, followed by a 3.0 aftershock just over an hour later.

The original quake occurred at 6:45 a.m. about 5.8 miles southwest of Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was about 7.5 miles deep and was centered 24.5 miles northeast of San Diego Country Estates, 28 miles northeast of Ramona and 31.3 miles northeast of Alpine.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

An aftershock measuring 3.0 occurred in roughly the same location just after 8 a.m.

