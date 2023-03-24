Did you feel it? Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 rattled an area near Borrego Springs Friday, followed by a 3.0 aftershock just over an hour later.

The original quake occurred at 6:45 a.m. about 5.8 miles southwest of Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was about 7.5 miles deep and was centered 24.5 miles northeast of San Diego Country Estates, 28 miles northeast of Ramona and 31.3 miles northeast of Alpine.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

An aftershock measuring 3.0 occurred in roughly the same location just after 8 a.m.