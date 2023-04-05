Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Idaho Botanical Garden - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT
Jeff Shrader appraises WWII Japanese internment camp art, in Boise, Idaho. ​​
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Jeff Shrader appraises WWII Japanese internment camp art, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: New Hampshire Federal Chest of Drawers, ca. 1800
Watch breathtaking appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden, including Idaho State gems & gold nuggets, ca. 1905, 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse cards, and 1826 portraits attributed to the Guilford County Limner. Which is a $20,000 to $40,000 find?

Peter Planes (left) appraises a French musical pocket watch, ca. 1830, in Boise, Idaho
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Peter Planes (left) appraises a French musical pocket watch, ca. 1830, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite programs. Download it for free on your favorite device.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast.

Joel Bohy (left) appraises a WWII WAVES pilot group, in Boise, Idaho
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Joel Bohy (left) appraises a WWII WAVES pilot group, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Aaron Bastian (left) appraises a 1906 Maxfield Parrish oil with letter, in Boise, Idaho
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Aaron Bastian (left) appraises a 1906 Maxfield Parrish oil with letter, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Meredith Meuwly (right) appraises George Sosnak baseballs & Hank Aaron-signed photo, in Boise, Idaho
Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Meredith Meuwly (right) appraises George Sosnak baseballs & Hank Aaron-signed photo, in Boise, Idaho. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Idaho Botanical Garden, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 10 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

More News