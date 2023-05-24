Premieres Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App / Encores Saturday, May 27 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 29 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2.

All episodes are available on KPBS Passport, and new episodes stream free a week ahead of their broadcast premiere!

On this episode, we meet Robert Pace Kidd, a local artist in Rosarito who is a great character. He is a surfing cowboy who makes amazing paintings and leather relief work. Next we go to Polos art gallery, home to a variety of work by a group of local artists who show us their stuff. We find out that Rosarito is considered by some to be the headquarters of art for all of Mexico.

CROSSING SOUTH: Robert Pace Kidd & Polos Gallery

About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

SPECIAL STREAMING ACCESS: All episodes will be available on KPBS Passport the night of the premiere, and new episodes stream free a week ahead of their broadcast premiere.

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.