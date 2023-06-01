Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

For the past decade, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam, the detective duo at the heart of the series ENDEAVOUR, have charmed audiences with their portrayals of the cerebral and solitary DS Morse and the older and wiser DCI Fred Thursday. After 10 phenomenally successful years, Evans, Allam and screenwriter Russell Lewis have mutually decided to bring the internationally renowned MASTERPIECE series to a close with Season 9.

"Endeavour has been a real labor of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse's coming of age across 72 hours of TV," said executive producer Damien Timmer. "Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that remorseful day is nearly upon us. He has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye."

Endeavour: A Countdown to the Final Goodbye: Preview

