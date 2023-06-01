Give Now
Endeavour: A Countdown to the Final Goodbye

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT
Roger Allam as Fred Thursday and Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse
Courtesy of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Roger Allam as Fred Thursday and Shaun Evans as Endeavour Morse

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

For the past decade, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam, the detective duo at the heart of the series ENDEAVOUR, have charmed audiences with their portrayals of the cerebral and solitary DS Morse and the older and wiser DCI Fred Thursday. After 10 phenomenally successful years, Evans, Allam and screenwriter Russell Lewis have mutually decided to bring the internationally renowned MASTERPIECE series to a close with Season 9.

"Endeavour has been a real labor of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse's coming of age across 72 hours of TV," said executive producer Damien Timmer. "Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that remorseful day is nearly upon us. He has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye."

Endeavour: A Countdown to the Final Goodbye: Preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
