Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Tuesday, June 6 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

In honor of the 50th anniversary of “Rocky Mountain High,” the iconic title track from John Denver’s 1972 album, the John Denver estate partnered with Sony Legacy to digitize the concert special “John Denver’s Rocky Mountain High.” Filmed in 1974 at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, the concert features Denver performing in his prime at this stunning outdoor venue.

One of the world’s best-known and best-loved artists, Denver earned international acclaim as a songwriter, performer, actor, environmentalist and humanitarian. Denver’s career spanned four decades, and his timeless music has outlasted countless trends and garnered numerous awards and honors.

Today, millions of fans old and new enjoy the work of this extraordinary performer, celebrated for songs such as “Leaving On a Jet Plane,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song,” “Rocky Mountain High” and many more.

