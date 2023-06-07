CROSSING SOUTH: Tijuana Sin Hambre & Salsa Dancing

Premieres Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, June 12 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2. All episodes are available on KPBS Passport, and new episodes stream free a week ahead of their broadcast premiere!

On this episode, we learn how there is a lot of giving going on in Tijuana, 2000 meals a day to be exact. Meet the loving people behind it all, and see how shelters are helping to house the large amount of immigrants who come to Tijuana. Next, we meet Machinto Ruiz who has brought his salsa music and dancing to Tijuana. Jorge learns some moves, and performs with him in concert at the CREART Tijuana.

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

