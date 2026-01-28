Give Now
THE KATE: The Wood Brothers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 28, 2026 at 11:12 AM PST
The Wood Brothers, Chris and Oliver (front, left to right) confirm their claim that coming together was “the best thing to ever happen to their music,” in episode 504 of THE KATE.
Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc.
/
APT
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and Jano Rix are The Wood Brothers and they deliver an undeniably uninhibited concert on THE KATE. Hear “American Heartache,” “Sparkling Wine,” “Happiness Jones,” 2019’s heart breaking “Alabaster” and more. A lively brotherly interview offers insight into their creative process.

About The Series: THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

Stream on Your Schedule: THE KATE "Joseph" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
