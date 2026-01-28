Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood, and Jano Rix are The Wood Brothers and they deliver an undeniably uninhibited concert on THE KATE. Hear “American Heartache,” “Sparkling Wine,” “Happiness Jones,” 2019’s heart breaking “Alabaster” and more. A lively brotherly interview offers insight into their creative process.

THE KATE: The Wood Brothers

About The Series: THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

Stream on Your Schedule: THE KATE "Joseph" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

More Episodes to stream:

"Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives"

"Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana"

"Joseph"

"Kandace Springs"

"Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe"