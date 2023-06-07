Premieres Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Five miles south of downtown Los Angeles is a place that was, until recent years, known as the murder capital of the world. For most, South Central LA is synonymous with gang violence, drug trafficking, and high amounts of crime. Yet for much of the twentieth century South Central LA was an agricultural boomtown filled with ranchers, farmers, and equestrians alike.

Fire On The Hill: The Cowboys Of South Central LA: Trailer

Since the city’s establishment, Compton and the surrounding neighborhoods have always had a culture of Cowboys. Once common to the dusty dirt roads, this culture has all but disappeared now in a wash of land-hungry developers, apathetic politicians, and relentless gang activity.

Director Brett Fallentine / Fire On The Hill / PBS A critically-acclaimed documentary that paints the stories of three Black Cowboys in South Central LA and how they each find purpose, hope, and freedom through the cowboy lifestyle.

"Fire on the Hill" tells the story of the South Central and Compton Cowboys and the last strongholds that they have; a horse stable known as the Hill that was mysteriously set on fire in 2012. This is the story of three of those Cowboys and their fight to live out their vision of the West.

/ Fire On The Hill A critically-acclaimed documentary that paints the stories of three Black Cowboys in South Central LA and how they each find purpose, hope, and freedom through the cowboy lifestyle.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Join The Conversation:

"Fire on the Hill" is on Facebook / Instagram #blackcowboys #fireonthehill

Credits:

Directed by Brett Fallentine. Producers: Jenna Cedicci, Jordana Glick-franzheim, Jimmy Greenway, Steven Amato, Sean-Michael Smith, Director of Photography: Bradley Stonesifer. Editors: Chase Kenney, Jason Rosenfield, ACE, Wyatt Rogowski, Composer: Corey Allen Jackson, Artemis Independent