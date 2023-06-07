RIDLEY (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, June 18 - Aug. 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App / KPBS Passport and the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel

This June, the crime drama series RIDLEY premieres Sundays, June 18 - August 6 on PBS. This new series introduces viewers to the charismatic Detective Inspector (DI) Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar, LINE OF DUTY, BLOOD), who has retired from the police force after a distinguished 20 year career. Now, in a consultancy role, Ridley resumes his partnership with former protégée, DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh, UNFORGOTTEN, THE FALL), when she turns to him for help on a complex murder investigation.

RIDLEY: Preview

After more than 20 years of service, Ridley handed the reins over to his protégée DI Carol Farman, a junior colleague, who he has formed a father/daughter-like bond with. Carol is now in charge of investigations, but when she begins tackling her first murder case, she turns to Ridley for support. With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley revives his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

RIDLEY also stars Terence Maynard (TIME, CORONATION STREET), George Bukhari (YEARS AND YEARS, THE A WORD), Georgie Glen (THE CROWN, CALL THE MIDWIFE), Bhavna Limbachia (CITIZEN KHAN, CORONATION STREET), Aidan McArdle (THE HOLIDAY, THE TRIAL OF CHRISTINE KEELER) and Julie Graham (SHETLAND, PENANCE).

RIDLEY cast / PBS RIDLEY cast

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Peaceful Garden,” Part 1 premieres Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a local farmer is found dead, Ridley is called on by his ex-colleague and newly promoted DI Carol Farman to assist on a missing persons case that remains unsolved after 13 years.

Ridley Productions LLC / PBS Alexandra Hannant as Catherine Halpin Jennifer Hennessey as Moll Halpin.

Episode 2: “The Peaceful Garden,” Part 2 premiers Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ridley always suspected the initial investigation into the unsolved case was flawed, and that the wrong man was tried for Hannah Lindsay's abduction. As they delve deeper, the discovery of another body leads to a shocking secret.

Ridley Productions LLC / West Road Pictures /All3Media / PBS Jennifer Hennessey as Moll Halpin Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley.

Episode 3: “Hospitality,” Part 1 premieres Sunday, July 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - When the body of a young woman is found buried in a shallow grave on a bleak Pennine moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case. But the victim is not all she seemed to be. Ridley discovers she has been leading a secret double life.

Ridley Productions LLC / West Road Pictures / PBS Georgie Glen as Dr Wendy Newstone Bronagh Waugh as DI Carol Farman.

Episode 4: “Hospitality,” Part 2 premieres Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ridley discovers a murder victim was leading a secret double life. In order to solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer, and finally lay her to rest.

Ridley Productions LLC / West Road Pictures / A3MI / PBS Bronagh Waugh as DI Carol Farman

Episode 5: “Swansong,” Part 1 premiers Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a chance encounter with jazz singer Eve Marbury, Ridley agrees to help find Eve’s brother Luke, missing for 40 years.

Episode 6: “Swansong,” Part 2 premieres Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ridley’s initial inquiries into the search for Luke Marbury draw a blank, but when a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection. Further links between the case and dark secrets carefully buried for decades begin to emerge.

West Road Pictures / A3MI / PBS Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley Bronagh Waugh as DI Carol Farman.

Episode 7: “The Numbered Days,” Part 1 premieres Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall from his balcony. The prime suspect is the victim’s younger brother.

Episode 8: “The Numbered Days,” Part 2 premiers Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ridley discovers a shocking connection between the murder case and the arson attack which killed his own family. Ridley finds himself closing in on the truth of what happened on that fateful night.

Ridley Production LLC / West Road Pictures / All3Media / PBS Terence Maynard as DCI Paul Goodwin Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley

Watch On Your Schedule:

RIDLEY will stream on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org, and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. RIDLEY will also be available to stream on PBS Passport and the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel.

Credits:

Written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson (VERA). It is co-created by Jonathan Fisher (BLOOD, HOLLINGTON DRIVE), managing director of West Road Pictures, an All3Media company, and former executive producer of MIDSOMER MURDERS. Executive producers are Paul Matthew Thompson, Jonathan Fisher and Ingrid Goodwin (BLOOD, PENANCE); directors are Bryn Higgins (episodes 1, 2, 7 and 8), Noreen Kershaw (episode 3 and 4) and Paul Gay (episode 5 and 6). A West Road Pictures production for ITV in co-production with PBS in association with All3Media International. All3Media International handles international distribution and secured the agreement with PBS Distribution for the series.