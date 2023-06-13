MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND (New Series Premiere)
Premieres Mondays, June 19 and 26, 2023 beginning at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
Miriam Margolyes (CALL THE MIDWIFE; HARRY POTTER) and Alan Cumming (MASTERPIECE MYSTERY; THE GOOD WIFE) get cozy traveling in a mobile home, mixing wit and memories as they return to their Scottish roots.
MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND is part rediscovery, part revelation, and a total laugh riot, as the two beloved actors embark on a mission to uncover the country of their youth.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: premieres Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Starting in Glasgow, Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming visit the street where Miriam's Jewish family first lived in Scotland, then journey north into the Highlands; Alan learns about his ancestral past at Cawdor Castle.
Episode 2: premieres Monday, June 19 at 10:45 p.m. on KPBS TV - Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming visit Ullapool and Glencoe on their love letter tour of Scotland. They meet Susan, a pagan witch, who involves them in an ancient healing ritual, and Alan fulfils his dream of writing and performing a song in Gaelic.
Episode 3: premieres Monday, June 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming finish their Scottish odyssey driving from Inverness to Edinburgh, and enjoy some vegan white pudding, kosher haggis, 'Zen golf' and dressing up along the way.
Watch On Your Schedule:
Season 1 and Season 2 are available to steam on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.
Distributed by American Public Television