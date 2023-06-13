Give Now
MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND (New Series Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM PDT
Alan Cumming with Miriam Margolyes and his mother, Mary Darling (far right) with the Monifieth Amblers walking group at the Monikie Country Park
Blink Films
/
Channel 4 / APT
Alan Cumming with Miriam Margolyes and his mother, Mary Darling (far right) with the Monifieth Amblers walking group at the Monikie Country Park. MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST AND FOUND IN SCOTLAND, Episode 3.

Premieres Mondays, June 19 and 26, 2023 beginning at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Miriam Margolyes (CALL THE MIDWIFE; HARRY POTTER) and Alan Cumming (MASTERPIECE MYSTERY; THE GOOD WIFE) get cozy traveling in a mobile home, mixing wit and memories as they return to their Scottish roots.

MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND is part rediscovery, part revelation, and a total laugh riot, as the two beloved actors embark on a mission to uncover the country of their youth.

MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: premieres Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Starting in Glasgow, Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming visit the street where Miriam's Jewish family first lived in Scotland, then journey north into the Highlands; Alan learns about his ancestral past at Cawdor Castle.

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming get cozy traveling in a mobile home, mixing wit and memories as they return to their Scottish roots.
© Channel 4 pictures
/
www.stills.tv
Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming get cozy traveling in a mobile home, mixing wit and memories as they return to their Scottish roots.

Episode 2: premieres Monday, June 19 at 10:45 p.m. on KPBS TV - Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming visit Ullapool and Glencoe on their love letter tour of Scotland. They meet Susan, a pagan witch, who involves them in an ancient healing ritual, and Alan fulfils his dream of writing and performing a song in Gaelic.

Alan Cumming with Gaelic rapper Griogair Labhruidh in MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST AND FOUND IN SCOTLAND
Graeme Hunter/ Blink Films / APT
/
www.stills.tv
Alan Cumming with Gaelic rapper Griogair Labhruidh in MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST AND FOUND IN SCOTLAND

Episode 3: premieres Monday, June 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming finish their Scottish odyssey driving from Inverness to Edinburgh, and enjoy some vegan white pudding, kosher haggis, 'Zen golf' and dressing up along the way.

Alan Cumming with two onions at the Pittormie Fruit Farm in Cupar in MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST AND FOUND IN SCOTLAND, Episode 3.
Blink Films
/
Channel 4
Alan Cumming with two onions at the Pittormie Fruit Farm in Cupar in MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST AND FOUND IN SCOTLAND, Episode 3.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Season 1 and Season 2 are available to steam on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

Miriam Margolyes (right) and Alan Cumming (left) get cozy traveling in a mobile home, mixing wit and memories as they return to their Scottish roots.
Blink Films
/
Channel 4
Miriam Margolyes (right) and Alan Cumming (left) get cozy traveling in a mobile home, mixing wit and memories as they return to their Scottish roots.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
