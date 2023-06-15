Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

After 20 years, Sol Guy finally watches his late father's tapes and embarks on a personal journey of healing and reconciliation. At once a conversation between past and present and a letter to Sol's children, "The Death Of My Two Fathers" reveals the complexities of identity, the persistence of racial trauma, the challenges of fatherhood -- and the liberation that exists in facing our own mortality.

AMERICA REFRAMED: The Death of My Two Fathers | A Father's Words of Love

The Death of My Two Fathers | Breaking Their Cycle

AMERICA REFRAMED: The Death of My Two Fathers | Facing Fear, Confronting Death

