AMERICA REFRAMED: The Death of My Two Fathers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT
William Richard Guy (Father), and Sol Guy (Son).
Guy Family Archives
/
America Reframed
William Richard Guy (Father), and Sol Guy (Son).

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

After 20 years, Sol Guy finally watches his late father's tapes and embarks on a personal journey of healing and reconciliation. At once a conversation between past and present and a letter to Sol's children, "The Death Of My Two Fathers" reveals the complexities of identity, the persistence of racial trauma, the challenges of fatherhood -- and the liberation that exists in facing our own mortality.

AMERICA REFRAMED: The Death of My Two Fathers | A Father's Words of Love
The Death of My Two Fathers | Breaking Their Cycle
AMERICA REFRAMED: The Death of My Two Fathers | Facing Fear, Confronting Death

"The Death Of My Two Fathers" on Facebook / Instagram #TheDeathofMyTwoFathers

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
