LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Dr. Lanze Thompson

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, education and business executive Dr. Lanze Thompson (Clark Atlanta University) joins Killer Mike for a look at the role of education in shaping the lives of young people.

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Dr. Lanze Thompson

About the Series:

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today’s issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct. Killer Mike is on Instagram

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.