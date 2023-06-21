GRANTCHESTER Season 8 on MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, July 9 - Aug. 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + All six episodes of Season 8 will be available to view the night of the season premiere with KPBS Passport!

GRANTCHESTER returns with Will happily married to Bonnie, and Geordie and Cathy content in their rebuilt relationship. But an accident and shocking announcements threaten the stability and happiness found by Grantchester’s vicar and police detective duo. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption, this explosive season of GRANTCHESTER tests Will and Geordie to the limit.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a fun-filled charity motorbike race, a young biker is found dead. Will and Geordie struggle to work out who would want to hurt a gifted young man.

Episode 2: Premiers Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - In the aftermath of a fatal accident, Will is devastated to be the cause while Geordie rushes to exonerate his friend.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - At one of Cambridge’s most prestigious colleges, a man is murdered and a valuable painting is stolen, leaving Geordie to determine if the two crimes are linked.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Leonard is devastated when a halfway house resident is found dead. The man confessed suicidal thoughts to Will, but is this suicide or murder?

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Geordie is placed on desk duty as Elliot contrives to force him to resign. The next murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.

Episode 6: Premiers Sunday, Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him and bring him to his senses before it is too late.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

You can watch full episodes of GRANTCHESTER Seasons 1-7 now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Credits:

A co-production of Kudos and MASTERPIECE. The series is based on "The Grantchester Mysteries" by James Runcie and developed for television by Daisy Coulam. The excutive producers are Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Daisy Coulam, Robson Green, Tom Brittney, Rebecca Eaton, and Susanne Simpson. The producer is Tim Whitby. The writers are Richard Cookson, Daisy Coulam, Helen Black, Anita Vettesse and Karla Williams. The directors are Rob Evans, Al Weaver and Martin Smith.