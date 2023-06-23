Give Now
A Monk Who Wears Heels

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 23, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT
Kodo Nishimura, March 22, 2022
Masaki Sato, Tomo.Mat8, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Photo_by_Masaki_Sato.jpg
Kodo Nishimura, March 22, 2022

Sunday, June 25, 2023 on KPBS 2 / Stream on demand

Kodo Nishimura is a Buddhist monk, makeup artist and LGBTQ activist. At first glance, these three facets of his identity may seem entirely separate. The common thread running through them, however, is a desire to live life as the person he most wants to be.

Current law is not sensitive to LGBTQ issues in Japan, a nation where same-sex marriage is not formally recognized, and awareness of related matters is not well-developed at the individual or societal level. In this challenging environment, Kodo builds on his experience of harnessing Buddhist teachings to overcome adversity and raise awareness of sexual discrimination.

Through six months of close coverage, "A Monk Who Wears Heels" amplifies Kodo's concern for those who struggle with their identity and his empowering message to be true to who you are.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
