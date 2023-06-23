Sunday, June 25, 2023 on KPBS 2 / Stream on demand

Kodo Nishimura is a Buddhist monk, makeup artist and LGBTQ activist. At first glance, these three facets of his identity may seem entirely separate. The common thread running through them, however, is a desire to live life as the person he most wants to be.

Current law is not sensitive to LGBTQ issues in Japan, a nation where same-sex marriage is not formally recognized, and awareness of related matters is not well-developed at the individual or societal level. In this challenging environment, Kodo builds on his experience of harnessing Buddhist teachings to overcome adversity and raise awareness of sexual discrimination.

Through six months of close coverage, "A Monk Who Wears Heels" amplifies Kodo's concern for those who struggle with their identity and his empowering message to be true to who you are.

Available to stream on the NHK website and YouTube

