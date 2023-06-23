Give Now
San Diego Film Awards 2023

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 23, 2023 at 10:15 AM PDT
The 2023 San Diego Film Awards will recognize excellence in 25 categories for local narrative and documentary films. Hosted by actor, writer and comedian Dallas McLaughlin (left).

Premieres Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Filmed at the newly renovated Adams Avenue Theater, the 2023 San Diego Film Awards will recognize excellence in 25 categories for local narrative and documentary films. This year’s awards show will focus on the many organizations, venues and resources available to local filmmakers, actors and crew, and will premiere a "Top Gun: Maverick" parody. Hosted by actor, writer and comedian Dallas McLaughlin.

FILM CONSORTIUM TV: San Diego Film Awards 2023: Preview
The five time Emmy-nominated San Diego Film Awards is produced by Film Consortium San Diego with funding by KPBS, Heartland Films, Canon, George’s Camera and Small Rig.

