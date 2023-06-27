We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, July 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2
"We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty" is an hour-long documentary exploring the promise and enduring influence of America's Declaration of Independence at home and around the world. Since 1776, more than 100 nations have declared their independence, modeling their declarations on Thomas Jefferson's immortal words. From Vietnam to Venezuela, from Prague to Hong Kong, millions of lives have been touched by the ideals expressed in this enduring document.
Douglas Ginsburg, a Federal Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit, interviews leading experts and ordinary citizens while shedding light on the U.S. Declaration through short, character-driven stories from around the world.
Free To Choose Network on Facebook / Instagram
This film will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.
Distributed by American Public Television