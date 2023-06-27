Give Now
We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 27, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT
Francois-Henri Briard and Judge Douglas Ginsburg view the original Declaration of the Rights of Man drafted by the Marquis de La Fayette and Thomas Jefferson in "We Hold These Truths."
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, July 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty" is an hour-long documentary exploring the promise and enduring influence of America's Declaration of Independence at home and around the world. Since 1776, more than 100 nations have declared their independence, modeling their declarations on Thomas Jefferson's immortal words. From Vietnam to Venezuela, from Prague to Hong Kong, millions of lives have been touched by the ideals expressed in this enduring document.

Official Trailer | We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty
Douglas Ginsburg, a Federal Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit, interviews leading experts and ordinary citizens while shedding light on the U.S. Declaration through short, character-driven stories from around the world.

In "We Hold These Truths," Judge Douglas Ginsburg talks with individuals about the meaning of the words in the Declaration of Independence.
Free To Choose Network on Facebook / Instagram

In "We Hold These Truths," Judge Douglas Ginsburg and Professor Danielle Allen discuss the global and domestic impact of the Declaration of Independence.
This film will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Distributed by American Public Television

Shrimp Fishermen Robert Phong and Lien Nguyen fled Vietnam 40 years ago, seeking the freedom promised by America’s Declaration of Independence in "We Hold These Truths."
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
