Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, July 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"We Hold These Truths: The Global Quest for Liberty" is an hour-long documentary exploring the promise and enduring influence of America's Declaration of Independence at home and around the world. Since 1776, more than 100 nations have declared their independence, modeling their declarations on Thomas Jefferson's immortal words. From Vietnam to Venezuela, from Prague to Hong Kong, millions of lives have been touched by the ideals expressed in this enduring document.

Douglas Ginsburg, a Federal Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit, interviews leading experts and ordinary citizens while shedding light on the U.S. Declaration through short, character-driven stories from around the world.

Barbara Potter / APT In "We Hold These Truths," Judge Douglas Ginsburg talks with individuals about the meaning of the words in the Declaration of Independence.

James Taylor / APT In "We Hold These Truths," Judge Douglas Ginsburg and Professor Danielle Allen discuss the global and domestic impact of the Declaration of Independence.

This film will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

