Evacuation orders still in effect for Park Fire in Potrero

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Firefighters have stopped the rate of spread of the Park Fire in Potrero that prompted evacuations and road closures. The fire has burned 64 acres so far.

According to Cal Fire, evacuation warnings and orders are still in effect, and a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Steele Canyon High School.

Road closures are still in effect as well for Potrero Valley Rd between Highway 94 and Potrero Park Drive.