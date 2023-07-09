Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Evacuation orders still in effect for Park Fire in Potrero

Published July 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM PDT
A map showing the location of the Park Fire in Potrero, July 9, 2023.
Cal Fire
A map showing the location of the Park Fire in Potrero, July 9, 2023.

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Firefighters have stopped the rate of spread of the Park Fire in Potrero that prompted evacuations and road closures. The fire has burned 64 acres so far.

According to Cal Fire, evacuation warnings and orders are still in effect, and a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Steele Canyon High School.

Road closures are still in effect as well for Potrero Valley Rd between Highway 94 and Potrero Park Drive.

Tags

Public Safety East CountyWildfires
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News