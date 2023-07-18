Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Former President Trump’s penchant for hanging on to classified documents has him in hot water, but it’s also brought into focus a longstanding American problem: overclassification. Does America have too many top secret documents? Former Congresswoman and Chair of the National Defense Strategy Commission, Jane Harman, joins Ian Bremmer on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Keeping America’s Secrets

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Biden's Executive Orders Are "Not Enough," Says Jane Harman

