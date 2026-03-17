San Diego County urges residents to act before new CalFresh, Medi-Cal rules take effect

New federal rules could cause some CalFresh and Medi-Cal recipients in San Diego County to lose benefits starting April 1 if they don’t update their contact information or respond to notices.

The changes also mean certain lawfully present noncitizens, including asylees and refugees, will no longer qualify for CalFresh food assistance. In addition, some adults will now be required to log at least 80 hours a month of work, training or volunteering to maintain benefits.

The updates could impact hundreds of thousands of residents who rely on these programs for food and health care. Local organizations are preparing for the potential ripple effects.

Casey Castillo, CEO of the San Diego Food Bank , said his organization is working with community partners across the county to support communities that may be affected.

“We work with over 450 nonprofit partners within the county,” Castillo said. “We know the areas where a lot of these populations are residing, and we're already in communication with those nonprofit partners that are in those neighborhoods and can support them.”

The San Diego Food Bank is already serving more than 411,000 people each month and expects demand could rise as the new rules take effect. Castillo said the organization is coordinating with San Diego County and 2-1-1 to respond in real time and direct resources where they are needed most.

Advocates for low-income San Diegans warn those most at risk of losing benefits include working adults with inconsistent hours, caregivers and people who may miss critical notices about eligibility.

County officials said most people will still qualify for assistance, but stress that staying informed and updating personal information is critical to avoid disruptions in benefits.