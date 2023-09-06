Fridays, Sept. 1 - Oct. 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the series now with KPBS Passport!

In Season 9 of DOC MARTIN, Martin Clunes (MANHUNT) is back as the titular Doc Martin aka Dr. Martin Ellingham and all regular members of the cast will be reprising their roles. Martin's career hangs in the balance as he faces scrutiny from the General Medical Council following complaints about his approach to patients.

DOC MARTIN: Season 9 Available Now on KPBS Passport

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “To The Lighthouse” Friday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Monday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny as a GMC representative has come to assess him and his surgery. Meanwhile, Al accidentally proposes to Morwenna, and Mrs Tishell has a new lease on life.

Episode 2: “The Shock of the New” Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Martin's GMC report has arrived. He's required to pass three refresher courses which will decide whether he is deemed fit to practice, starting with a phlebotomy course.

Episode 3: “S.W.A.L.K.” Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruth is concerned about becoming increasingly forgetful, and is even more perturbed when Martin offers to perform a mini mental state examination. Meanwhile, Louisa plans a special evening to celebrate Martin's birthday, and Al decides to throw Morwenna a surprise engagement party on the same night.

Episode 4: “Paint It Black” Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing. Meanwhile, Ken's arrival does not bring good news for Al and Bert, and Penhale is unhappy with the arrival of his predecessor, Mark Mylow (returning regular Stewart Wright), who tries to take charge of his investigation. Guest starring Conleth Hill (Game Of Thrones).

Episode 5: “Wild West Country” Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV - Martin investigates a shooting after local farmer Dennis Thorpe shoots Robert, after he took some of his eggs. Meanwhile, Emily returns to the surgery to see Martin after her acne medication causes a bad reaction, and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub. Danny Huston (Succession; Wonder Woman; American Horror Story) guest stars.

Episode 6: “Equilibrium" premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation with Dr Emma Ryder. Well aware that Martin is able to perform the tests himself, she reminds him that he is the patient now, not the doctor. Guest starring James Lance (Ted Lasso) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones).

DOC MARTIN: Season 9 Episode 6 preview

Episode 7: “Single White Bevy" premieres Friday Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Local vet Angela Sim, has to consult Dr Martin Ellingham about a lump in her breast. Featuring the return of Robyn Addison as Janice Bone. Guest stars include Robyn Addison who returns as former nanny Janice Bone and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly; Jonathan Creek) guest stars.

DOC MARTIN: Season 9 Episode 7 preview

Episode 8: "Licence to Practice" premieres Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Wedding bells are ringing in Portwenn with the preparations for Morwenna and Al's wedding. But some last-minute hitches threaten to jeopardize their big day. Guest stars include Tom Conti (Miranda; Lark Rise to Candleford; Friends).

Doc Martin: License To Practice | Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

Season 8 and Season 9 are now available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport is a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Distributed by American Public Television.