COOK'S COUNTRY: Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM PDT
Spaghetti Carbonara
/
Spaghetti Carbonara

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison Spaghetti Carbonara. Tasting expert Jack Bishop shares tips for buying eggs, and Lawman Johnson makes Fried Artichokes from the Recipe Box.

Fried Artichokes
/
Fried Artichokes

Toni Tipton-Martin talks about ancient potato preserving techniques, and Julia makes host Bridget Lancaster Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi al Forno.

Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi al Forno
/
Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi al Forno

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners | Carbonara and Potato Gnocchi

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
