COOK'S COUNTRY: Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners

On this episode, Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison Spaghetti Carbonara. Tasting expert Jack Bishop shares tips for buying eggs, and Lawman Johnson makes Fried Artichokes from the Recipe Box.

Elle Simone / 2021, America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Elle Simone Fried Artichokes

Toni Tipton-Martin talks about ancient potato preserving techniques, and Julia makes host Bridget Lancaster Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi al Forno.

Elle Simone / 2021 America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Elle Simone Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi al Forno

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners | Carbonara and Potato Gnocchi

