POV: Murders That Matter

"Murders That Matter" examines how life is shaped through a narrative of violence and trauma. What if you experienced the murder of people you love—a father, a brother, a cousin, a son? How would you respond? Would you seek revenge? How would you manage the trauma?

The questions posed by the film become the philosophical vehicle and prime motivators for Movita Johnson-Harrell's radical transformation from grieving mother and victim to raising herself up on a platform where she takes an unyielding and outspoken stance to confront the conditions that perpetrate cycles of violence in African American communities.

Movita’s journey takes her from the Philly streets, to the Philadelphia DA’s office, and to the political campaign trail. Along the way, Williams captures her strength and resilience as she speaks out against gun violence to aid in healing from personal as well as collective trauma.

Featuring an original score by multi GRAMMY Award winning jazz legend, composer and bandleader, Branford Marsalis, "Murders That Matter" is told in chapters similar to a music composition.

This film builds upon previous collaborations by Williams and Marsalis who have joined forces on other films including the 2021 "Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre" (co-directed with Stanley Nelson). Williams and Marsalis were both nominated for Emmys. They also collaborated on the 1991 Cable Ace nominated fiction short, "Without a Pass." Marsalis wrote the score and acted in the film.

Filmmaker Quote:

"The trajectory of one woman’s life story and journey, brings into sharp relief the tragedy plaguing African American communities throughout the United States—the endemic of murders unspoken, but by a few,” remarked director Marco Williams. “'Murders that Matter' is a call to all, that there are many murders that matter in our country. I am excited and honored to return to POV with my latest documentary. POV is the premiere strand for documentaries. There isn’t a better home for the film.”

Credits: ITVS and American Documentary | POV co-production. Marco Williams is the director and producer. Music is by Branford Marsalis. The Executive Producers are Erika Dilday and Chris White for American Documentary | POV.