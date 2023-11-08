GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Champion
Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App
Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard's operatic retelling of the dramatic story of boxer Emile Griffith arrives at the Met Opera. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green stars as the closeted young hatmaker-turned-prizefighter, who rises from obscurity to become world champion and, in one of the great tragedies in sports history, kills his homophobic archrival in the ring on "Champion."
Yannick Nezet-Seguin leads a stellar cast that also features bass-baritone Eric Owens as Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, alongside mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as bar owner Kathy Hagen.
Director James Robinson - whose productions of "Fire" and "Porgy and Bess" brought down the house - oversees the staging, and Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in "Fire" and "Porgy," also returns.
