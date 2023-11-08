Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard's operatic retelling of the dramatic story of boxer Emile Griffith arrives at the Met Opera. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green stars as the closeted young hatmaker-turned-prizefighter, who rises from obscurity to become world champion and, in one of the great tragedies in sports history, kills his homophobic archrival in the ring on "Champion."

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Champion Preview

Yannick Nezet-Seguin leads a stellar cast that also features bass-baritone Eric Owens as Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, alongside mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as bar owner Kathy Hagen.

by © Ken Howard / Met Opera / PBS Latonia Moore and Ryan Speedo Green in CHAMPION. Photo by Ken Howard/Met Opera.

Director James Robinson - whose productions of "Fire" and "Porgy and Bess" brought down the house - oversees the staging, and Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in "Fire" and "Porgy," also returns.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: "Seventeen Blows" from The Met Opera's "Champion"

Watch On Your Schedule:

