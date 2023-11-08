Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Champion

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM PST
Ryan Speedo Green (center), Paul Groves (purple jacket) and Latonia Moore (right) in Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera.
by © Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
PBS
Ryan Speedo Green (center), Paul Groves (purple jacket) and Latonia Moore (right) in Terence Blanchard’s CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard's operatic retelling of the dramatic story of boxer Emile Griffith arrives at the Met Opera. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green stars as the closeted young hatmaker-turned-prizefighter, who rises from obscurity to become world champion and, in one of the great tragedies in sports history, kills his homophobic archrival in the ring on "Champion."

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Champion Preview

Yannick Nezet-Seguin leads a stellar cast that also features bass-baritone Eric Owens as Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, alongside mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as bar owner Kathy Hagen.

Latonia Moore and Ryan Speedo Green in CHAMPION. Photo by Ken Howard/Met Opera.
by © Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
PBS
Latonia Moore and Ryan Speedo Green in CHAMPION. Photo by Ken Howard/Met Opera.

Director James Robinson - whose productions of "Fire" and "Porgy and Bess" brought down the house - oversees the staging, and Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in "Fire" and "Porgy," also returns.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: "Seventeen Blows" from The Met Opera's "Champion"

Watch On Your Schedule:

This performance is available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Ryan Speedo Green in Terence Blanchard's "Champion," at the Metropolitan Opera.
by © Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
PBS
Ryan Speedo Green in Terence Blanchard’s "Champion," at the Metropolitan Opera.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
