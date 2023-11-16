Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Thanksgiving for a Small Group

Published November 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM PST
Test cook Erin McMurrer (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster Roast Whole Turkey Breast with Gravy.
Test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Bridget Lancaster Roast Whole Turkey Breast with Gravy.

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Bridget Lancaster Roast Whole Turkey Breast with Gravy. Gadget critic Lisa McManus shares her favorite mops.

Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison unlock the secrets to perfect Oatmeal Dinner Rolls.

Oatmeal Dinner Rolls
Oatmeal Dinner Rolls
AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new season of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. 

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on X

Distributed by American Public Television.

