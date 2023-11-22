Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM PST
Robert McDuffie in spotlight on stage during A Night of Georgia Music at The Grand Opera House in Macon, Ga.
Christopher Ian Smith photographer
/
APT
Robert McDuffie in spotlight on stage during A Night of Georgia Music at The Grand Opera House in Macon, Ga.

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2

"A Night Of Georgia Music" is a hour-long concert recorded at Macon, Georgia’s historic Grand Opera House and Capricorn Sound Studios. Conducted by Ward Stare, the program features three of Georgia’s most well-known musicians: R.E.M. founding member and Macon native Mike Mills; former Allman Brothers Band member and current Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell; and internationally renowned violin soloist and Macon native Robert McDuffie.

A Night of Georgia Music

The program also includes songs from Georgia’s favorite contemporary artists, including Otis Redding, Ray Charles, the Allman Brothers Band, R.E.M., Outkast, the B-52s, and Brook Benton.

A NIGHT OF GEORGIA MUSIC: Sharon Collins Interviews Chuck Leavell

Presented by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Distributed by American Public Television

