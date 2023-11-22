A Night of Georgia Music
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2
"A Night Of Georgia Music" is a hour-long concert recorded at Macon, Georgia’s historic Grand Opera House and Capricorn Sound Studios. Conducted by Ward Stare, the program features three of Georgia’s most well-known musicians: R.E.M. founding member and Macon native Mike Mills; former Allman Brothers Band member and current Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell; and internationally renowned violin soloist and Macon native Robert McDuffie.
The program also includes songs from Georgia’s favorite contemporary artists, including Otis Redding, Ray Charles, the Allman Brothers Band, R.E.M., Outkast, the B-52s, and Brook Benton.
Presented by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Distributed by American Public Television