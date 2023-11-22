Give Now
THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Bill Miller

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 22, 2023 at 1:35 PM PST
Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground.
Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground.

Stream now with the PBS App

For over 30 years, 3-time GRAMMY winner Bill Miller’s music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts. Miller’s Mohican name is Fush-Ya Heay Aka (meaning "bird song"), and his songs have been deeply spiritual, exploring his Christian faith in his indigenous language while bridging cultures around the world with his signature sound.

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Bill Miller Preview

About the Series:

Taped deep within the subterranean amphitheater of The Caverns in Tennessee's majestic Cumberland Mountains, THE CAVERNS SESSIONS (formerly known as BLUEGRASS UNDERGROUND) features both long-established and emerging artists within a broad spectrum of genres to include roots-rock, jam band, R&B, country, soul, hip hop, folk, Americana and bluegrass - music from the heart of the American experience.

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Bill Miller performs 'Pile of Stones'

Watch On Your Schedule:

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS "Bill Miller" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for KPBS members that unlocks special content on the PBS App. Contribute a tax-deductible* gift of $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more. Your donation will help KPBS serve your community through media that educates, inspires, and entertains.

More episodes available to stream with KPBS Passport:

