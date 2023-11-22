Stream now with the PBS App

For over 30 years, 3-time GRAMMY winner Bill Miller’s music has amplified the whispers of Native peoples’ hearts. Miller’s Mohican name is Fush-Ya Heay Aka (meaning "bird song"), and his songs have been deeply spiritual, exploring his Christian faith in his indigenous language while bridging cultures around the world with his signature sound.

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Bill Miller Preview

About the Series:

Taped deep within the subterranean amphitheater of The Caverns in Tennessee's majestic Cumberland Mountains, THE CAVERNS SESSIONS (formerly known as BLUEGRASS UNDERGROUND) features both long-established and emerging artists within a broad spectrum of genres to include roots-rock, jam band, R&B, country, soul, hip hop, folk, Americana and bluegrass - music from the heart of the American experience.

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Bill Miller performs 'Pile of Stones'

Watch On Your Schedule:

