Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Playing Frisbee In North Korea

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM PST
An outdoor scene with adults and children from "Playing Frisbee In North Korea, a documentary from inside North Korea produced and directed by a Colin Powell Fellow, Savanna Washington.
Martin Benninghoff
/
APT
An outdoor scene with adults and children from "Playing Frisbee In North Korea, a documentary from inside North Korea produced and directed by a Colin Powell Fellow, Savanna Washington.

Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Called “The Hermit Kingdom,” North Korea is an enigma wrapped in a quagmire of misinformation, international distrust, and fear. In the middle of this are the people of North Korea, isolated from the world by their own government. Are they “puppets” of the North Korean government that many claim, or everyday people trying to live their lives and support their families under the strain of chronic malnutrition, deprivation, and total control by their government? In truth, they are both. Even under such hardship, they are fiercely proud of their country and have an abiding, and even religious fervor for the Kim family, who have ruled the tiny kingdom for more than 65 years.
Playing Frisbee in North Korea - Trailer

“Playing Frisbee In North Korea” begins in Tumen City, China guided by Young Pioneer Tours several years before they conducted the ill-fated Otto Warmbier tour. Savanna’s group was only the second tour group to take their "Extreme Northeast" tour visiting cities that few Americans ever see - Chongjin and Hoeryong, among others - far outside of the showcase capital of Pyongyang. Under constant surveillance by minders, filmmaker Savanna Washington manages to capture footage rarely seen by those outside of North Korea by shooting undercover in prohibited areas.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Statue of Kim Il Sung-Death Anniversary, North Korea
Christy Gavitt
/
APT
Statue of Kim Il Sung-Death Anniversary, North Korea

Crossing the bridge into North Korea from China, the country seems trapped in time. Each family is under constant surveillance by the “People's Unit Head,” a person responsible for 30-50 families to make sure of their loyalty to the regime. Any small breach or disparaging word against Kim Jong Un or the Kim family dynasty can result in being put in brutal forced labor camps along with their families.

Kim Jung Il - DPRK Comm Party Annv Fete 1998
Christy Gavitt
/
APT
Kim Jung Il - DPRK Comm Party Annv Fete 1998

North Korea has a three-generation rule – three generations of a family pay for the “crimes” of the “criminal.” The crime can be as small as calling Kim Jong Un fat. For North Korean refugees such as “SooJin” (name changed to protect her identity), Mrs. Kim Young Soon and others, this was their accepted landscape.

Long Live the Great Leader
Christy Gavitt
/
APT
Long Live the Great Leader

Through this rare footage from inside N. Korea, interviews with N. Korean refugees, long time aid workers, scholars, and experts on the topic, this feature length documentary provides an authentic, on the ground perspective of the lives, struggles, and humanity of the people of North Korea. It also helps towards a greater understanding of this enigmatic country and its people in the country known as the "Land of Morning Calm."

Food for Work Program
Christy Gavitt
/
APT
Food for Work Program

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: Aardvark Alley Films LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News