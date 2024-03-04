CALL THE MIDWIFE: Season 13 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sunday, March, 17 - May 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream a new episode every week before the broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

CALL THE MIDWIFE explores complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds. It is now 1969, and the period drama returns with Poplar coping with the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters. Season 13 will also see stories of poor housing challenges and health issues for the nurses, midwives, and nuns of the Nonnatus House.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training. Dr. Turner supervises the delivery of a baby whose mother has cerebral palsy. The “Raise the Roof Campaign” for better pay and conditions creates a divide of opinion among the nurses.

BBC Studios / Neal Street Productions / PBS Ada Challis (JENNIFER HENNESSY), Doreen Challis (ROSIE LUISA-JONES), Anne Challis (GEORGIA ALEXANDRA) and Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSAK) in CALL THE MIDWIFE Season 13

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, March 24 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman dealing with a severe mold infestation in her new flat. Nancy attends a "Raise the Roof Campaign" meeting against some of her peers' wishes. Trixie takes secret driving lessons from Fred.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Violet and Matthew are worried about Fred's ability to serve as the mayor’s consort. Later, Fred falls ill after a minor injury. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn baby is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The pupil midwives reach their third month of training. An anxious Trixie receives an urgent phone call that leads to dire consequences for her patient. Elsewhere, the Turner’s Apollo 11 moon landing party is in full swing at Nonnatus House.

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - It's summertime in Poplar, and during Violet's first event as mayor, a young mother goes into labor. Among the chaos, May sneaks off and Shelagh receives an unexpected visit from her social worker, which puts her on edge.

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, April 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the summer ends, the pupil midwives prepare for their final while two little brothers are abandoned at a church. Trixie learns about Matthew's financial woes. Nancy confronts Nurse Crase for her attitude towards the “Raise the Roof” campaign.

Episode 7: Premieres Sunday, April 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - TBA

Episode 8: Premieres Sunday, Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - TBA

