GREAT PERFORMANCES: Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary: My Favorite Things

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Beginning with their first collaboration on “Oklahoma!” in 1943, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II revolutionized Broadway by integrating music and dance with well-crafted storylines to create a cohesive new form of musical theater.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Patrick Wilson Performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin"

With a string of blockbusters including “Carousel,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I,” “Flower Drum Song” and “The Sound of Music,” the duo garnered 34 Tony Awards along with 15 Academy Awards for their film adaptations.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Audra McDonald Performs "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 80th Anniversary" features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, including Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson, with additional surprise appearances by Rita Moreno and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Tristram Kenton / PBS Rita Moreno with cast members in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary."

GREAT PERFORMANCES: A Star-Studded Performance of "Edelweiss"

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Broadway Stars' Earliest Memory of Rodgers & Hammerstein

Credits: Produced by Rob Bagshaw and Austin Shaw and directed for television by Julia Knowles. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer